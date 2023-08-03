HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A fire started by lightning on the Flathead National Forest has grown to 30 acres.

Terrain, fuels and weather is keeping firefighting crews from engaging the fire, named the Ridge Fire, directly, and a Type 3 Incident Management Team, Northern Rockies Team 9, assumed command of the fire on Thursday.

Fire crews worked to protect critical infrastructure Wednesday by removing hazardous fuels around a communication towers near Desert Mountain.

Additionally, heavy equipment was working to create a shaded fuel break on FS Road 590 E. Due to fire behavior and to protect private property to the west, crews shifted tactics to work on implementing a fuel break on FS Road 38 (East Side Road), according to the Northern Rockies Team 9.

Firecrews and resources will work to establish indirect firelines Thursday.

Crews will also continue constructing a fuel break along FS Road 38 and continuing to remove fuels around the communication towers on Desert Mountain.

Current actions are being implemented to keep the fire away from Martin City and the private land west of FS Road 38. Aerial resources will be utilized as needed to prevent fire from negatively impacting firelines and values at risk.

The fire is being handled as a full suppression fire.

No evacuations are in place, and the Flathead National Forest is preparing to implement an area closure for the area impacted from the Ridge Fire.

Stage 2 Fire restrictions are being implemented on in northwest Montana.