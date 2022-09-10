Vault police light image

BIG ARM, Mont. - A Texas man who was life-flighted to Kalispell after suffering serious head trauma in a crash has succumbed to his injuries.

On Aug. 26, a Honda motorcycle was northbound on US-93 when it left the right side of the road fur an unknown reason, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reported.

The motorcycle overturned onto a bike path and the driver fell off and hit his head.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Freeport, Texas, suffered serious head trauma and was life-flighted to Logan Health in Kalispell.

He later succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 7.

According to MHP, the driver was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

