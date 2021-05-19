KALISPELL, Mont. - The City of Kalispell is warning locals of rental property scams reportedly happening in the area.
According to a release from the City of Kalispell Wednesday, the Kalispell Police Department has been hearing of a high amount of scams related to property rentals listed online such as Craigslist.
The scams ask for money through Venmo or PayPal, the City of Kalispell said, and they appear legitimate by posting real properties and emailing rental agreements.
To avoid falling for these scams, ask the property lister to meet in person. The City of Kalispell said they might be a scam if they refuse or do not refer you to a local property management. Write down a license plate number and description of the individual if you meet in person.
The City of Kalispell advised it is a good choice to look for property managements and agencies on your own and show up to their office when looking for rental housing.
Flathead GIS and Montana Cadastral allows those looking or housing to research property owner information.