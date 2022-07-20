The Event at Rebecca Farm returns, building national reputation

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's a big week for the Flathead Valley. Thousands of equestrians, spectators and horses will come together for the 21st anniversary of The Event at Rebecca Farm.

The Event started with about 220 competitors. This week more than 600 horse and rider teams will compete.

Organizer Sarah Broussard shared it's the biggest equestrian triathlon west of the Mississippi and this year it's drawing more high-caliber riders from across the country.

Teams arrived to Kalispell from all over, some even using planes to get their horses here.

Wednesday starts the five days of competition where riders compete in three different elements, dressage, cross county and show jumping.

With so many participants and different aspects of competition, The Event is a real team effort from the entire Flathead Valley with over 300 volunteers making sure everyone feels welcome.

“These people come, they enjoy the valley," Broussard said. "They’re wowed by the valley as everyone is when you come here, right? I think that also keeps them coming back. And some of them will take advantage of local activities. They go up to Big Mountain, go white water rafting, go floating down the river, there’s lots of things the competitors will go off and do because they’re usually here for about a week.”

The event does a lot more than just bringing exposure to the sport.

Broussard said an economic report shows the competition brings in $5.5 million to the valley, boosting tourism and creating jobs while also exposing Montanans to the sport of eventing.

The Event runs through Sunday.

Kid Zone activities, like pony rides, mini golf, face painting and crafts, will start Friday.

For more details and a full schedule, click here.

Looking ahead, Rebecca Farm will host the American Eventing Championships the first weekend of September where the top riders at each level will come to compete.

Broussard explained this is a big deal for Montana, and the sport, because most eventing competitors live in the eastern part of the country.