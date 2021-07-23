The Event at Rebecca Farms bounces back post-pandemic

KALISPELL, Mont. - It's a big week for the Flathead Valley. Thousands of riders and spectators will come together for the 20th anniversary of The Event at Rebecca Farms.
While The Event still went on last year, it was on a lot smaller scale. This year, The Event is back with over 600 riders traveling from all over the United States to compete and spend time in the Flathead Valley.
The Event attracts so many people because it's the highest level of competition available in the greater Northwest and can be a stepping stone for Olympic hopefuls.
Missoula rider Willis Kurtz was able to compete last year, but he says it just wasn't the same.
"You know, last summer was different because there were way fewer people and we were wearing masks everywhere," Kurtz said. "So, it's really great to be away from that."
With more people being able to travel this year, 12-year-old Hanna Enderlin and her family drove from Texas.
"It's so much fun to be here," Enderlin said. "And you learn and you have a lot of fun. It's not really about winning. It's more you get to go for the experience. You have fun and you meet new people."
Over the five days of competition, riders compete in three different elements, dressage, cross country and show jumping. Mother-daughter duo Emily Prestl-Dimmitt and Michele Prestl make the trip from Washington every year.
"We're really lucky to have this one around because it really is the best of the best," they said. "It is the best event of the year and I think it's become sort of a destination event for people that even just want to spectate."
The Event does a lot more than just bringing exposure to the sport. The latest economic report shows the competition brings in $5.5 million to the valley, boosting tourism and creating jobs while also exposing locals to the sport.
"I really like the fact we're bringing in the eventing community into the Flathead Valley community because they're so similar," Event organizer Sarah Broussard said. "We've had such a great experience from both sides."
On top of the competition, there's also a trade fair, food trucks and a Kids Zone where the littlest of horse riders can see if the equestrian lifestyle is in their future.
The Event runs through Sunday, July 25 and admission is free.