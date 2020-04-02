With schools still closed due to the coronavirus one organization up in the Flathead is making sure kids in rural communities still have access to school lunches.
The HEART Locker is normally based out of Glacier High School, but now they are taking to the streets. The new Mobile HEART Locker will drive up to 45 minutes out of Kalispell to deliver lunches, books, blankets, and other essentials out to students in need.
Organizers say living so far out of town can be isolating, so they want to remind students their school still cares for them during this Stay-at-Home Order.
"I really wanted those kids who can't walk to their neighborhood school to get a lunch to be able to see that bus drive up and keep that connection with their school," HEART Locker Director Nichole Heyer said.
The HEART Locker even makes stops at hotels and campgrounds to serve the homeless student population.
Their daily schedule is listed below.