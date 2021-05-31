One rental shop in the Flathead is staying open and optimistic after a semi crashed into their building.
This year Lakeside and all the surrounding areas are packed with people trying to get on the water. But the rental shop Sea Me Paddle is doing things a little different this year, running their business out of their truck out front. If you walk inside, you'll see why
"Our office space took a tremendous hit, 7 of our touring kayaks were against the wall and we lost all of them just totaled tuned into bananas when the truck hit them," Owner BJ Johnson said.
Earlier this month a driver fell asleep at the wheel, ran into a logging truck and caused that semi to crash into the side of their business.
"I was coming out of the bathroom when the walls exploded, this was the men’s bathroom," BJ said pointing to a toilet in a pile of drywall and broken two by fours, "I got pinned and pinned my thighs to the sink the door wouldn't open more than that much and I somehow wiggled my way out."
Luckly no one was seriously hurt and all their kayaking guides are trained in first aid.
"Our guides were amazing instantly helping the two drivers," Owner Joli Johnson said, "We also had great help from the community too because so many dialed 911 and instantly started helping."
But the rental shop lost 10 kayaks, a trailer, and their truck was totaled. Plus with the damage to the building they are loosing their rental space in Lakeside.
"It basically took the building off its foundation so we can't work in this space over the summer season when construction starts, so that's our biggest impact right now," BJ said.
Even without a building the Johnson's say they are making it work.
"The paddle must go on' is our new motto, so we will make the paddle go on," Joli said.
Sea Me Paddle has set up temporary shops in West Shore, Whitefish, and Les Mason state parks to help them get through the season.
They are also looking for any kayaks they can get their hands on. If you have any leads you can reach BJ at (406)249-1153.