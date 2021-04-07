DIXON, Mont. – Battling gusting winds Wednesday afternoon, firefighters from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire tackled the Sinkhole Fire.
CKST Fire Information Officer CT Camel says the fire began sometime Wednesday afternoon, when workers with Montana Rail Link were cutting rail about five miles west of Dixon. Sparks from the rail caught nearby grass, and the wind helped the fire take off. According to Camel, the fire is over 100 acres burned as of Wednesday night. He says workers with MRL were cooperative in reporting and locating the blaze.
Right now, no structures are threatened by this fire, and according to Camel, the blaze is making its way east along the river and railroad tracks. CSKT crews have ordered a bulldozer, but no air support has been called in yet. Around 25 firefighters will be working the blaze tonight and tomorrow.
Camel says that they have been in close contact with the National Weather Service, who has told CSKT Division of Fire that rain, even snow in the next 12-24 hours could help crews put this fire out for good.
Camel reiterated multiple times for people to not burn anything in the next few days, with wind conditions reaching a critical point.
The Dixon Rural Fire Department helped respond to this fire.