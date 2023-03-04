THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - The Thompson Falls Police Department is looking for a missing person who was last seen mid-February.

On February 16, 51-year-old Steven Wayne Huffs truck was last seen driving down a private wooded road near mile marker 35 along Highway 200.

The truck was found abandoned in a creek bed without the keys the following day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thompson Falls Police Department at 406-827-8184 or the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office at 406-827-3584, extension 3.