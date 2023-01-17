Tuesday, Jan. 17 is Betty White Challenge Day when people are encouraged to donate to their local pet rescues and shelters.
NonStop Local's Morgan Ashley recently shared the loss of her rescue pup, Panda.
Her story, and the work being done at Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) in Thompson Falls, came together for this new addition to her family.
Morgan Ashley: "Wanda [Thorpe], from TRACS in Thompson Falls, Montana reached out to me today because I put in an application for a dog I saw. And it was an, a dog that might me a little bit bigger, actually twice as big as Pino. Well, come to find out Wanda and her husband are about to go to western Washington to rescue… where over a dozen Pomeranians are in a house, it was a breeding situation and this woman has agreed to surrender."
Thorpe: "She was an older woman in her late 80s, this was not a very practical decision on her part at all… it became a very big problem for her to where she had 21 dogs living in 1500 square feet."
Ashley: "It sounds like the breeder, who had these dogs, has been able to sell a few of them but they are still planning on getting, they don’t have an exact number but they’re still going to get some of the group. So they’re expected to be coming into Thompson Falls, Monday night."
Thorpe: "We chose to help her. And the neighbor went out and, with us, and with our help… was able to bring all 21 dogs to homes. We got 12 of them and 11 of them went to homes in that area."
Ashley: "I just heard from Wanda. And she said that the pups have been vaccinated, they’re vaccinating them right now, they’re trying to get some of them fixed next week. Right after the holiday, before the New Year. So my plan is to go out to Thompson Falls, next Friday, the 30th."
Thorpe: "We bring in animals from the Seattle area, from Texas, from Arizona, and a number of areas out of shelters that just cant handle them and are euthanizing. We actually do transport to bring them up here and get them into homes."
Ashley: "Okay, its December 30th… we’re on our way to Thompson Falls. We have a crate, here we go!"
Thorpe: "We have spectacular homes up here in this area and spectacular adopters, and its so nice to be able to connect the two together."
Thorpe: "Give the shelters in your area your business and your help and your support."
Shelters across the country are overflowing with pandemic pets being returned--the flooding in California isn't making the situation any better.
There are adoptable pets on petfinder.com and more on TRACS at pet-tracs.com.
