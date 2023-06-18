MARION, Mont. - A crash involving three vehicles on US-2 killed one person and injured two others Friday afternoon.
Montana Highway Patrol reported a BMW 325i was turning left onto US-2 from Violet Bay when it lost control for unknown reasons and hit a motor home.
The motor home then veered and overturned on the northside of US-2.
After hitting the motor home, the BMW rotated and was hit by a Ford F-350 traveling westbound on US-2.
According to MHP, the driver of the BMW, a 77-year-old man from Polson, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was life-flighted to Logan Health where he was later pronounced deceased.
A 74-year-old man and 74-year-old woman from LIbby were injured and taken to Logan Health. They were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The two occupants of the motor home were uninjured.
