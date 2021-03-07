KALISPELL, Mont. - Speed is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed three people and injured one in a crash Saturday night.
A 2005 GMC was driving northbound on MT-35 and a 2016 Dodge Caravan was driving southbound when the GMC crossed the centerline, hitting the Dodge head-on Montana Highway Patrol reports.
The Dodge came to a rest in the center of the roadway and the GMC was off the roadway.
After the crash, the Dodge reportedly caught fire and became fully engulfed.
MHP reports the driver of the GMC, a 28-year-old man from Kalispell was dead on arrival.
The driver of the Dodge, a 42-year-old woman from Dayton and a passenger were dead on arrival.
A 14-year-old female passenger in the Dodge was injured in the crash and is currently at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Her condition at this time is unknown.
The crash was reported at 10:57 pm and road conditions were reported to be dry at the time. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.