POLSON, Mont. - You can help support the Montana Special Olympics as the Polson Police Department and Pizza Hut team up Thursday, June 17.
From 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Polson Police Department officers will be at Pizza Hut, waiting on customers to raise funds for the Montana Special Olympics.
All orders taken during the time frame will have 10 percent donated to Special Olympics Montana.
In addition, there will be a raffle for a pool, with tickets costing $5 for one or $20 for five tickets.
Tickets are available at the Polson Police Department the day of the event and all proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of Montana.