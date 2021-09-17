KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is accepting donations of fruit at its Kalispell office next week to help reduce bear attractants.
Fruit donations can be dropped off at the FWP Region 1 office, at 490 North Meridian, starting Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These donations will also support the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, as stated in a release.
You can drop off domestic apples, plums, pears and other fruit grown on your property. The donations will help keep wild bears out residential neighborhoods and feed the West Yellowstone facility bears that were removed from the wild due to being food conditioned.
Wild bears that eat from human food sources, such as garbage and domestic fruit, can become food conditioned, which means they lose their natural foraging ability and pose an increased risk to human safety.
Wildlife can also become used to people, which also increases their risk to human safety. Both food conditioning and habituation often lead to euthanizing an animal.
Conflicts should be reported to an FWP bear management specialists in your area. For a list of specialists, visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/species/bear/contact.
To report grizzly bear activity in Flathead County, call the FWP bear management specialists at (406) 250-1265.
To report black bear and mountain lion activity in Flathead County, call (406) 250-0062.
To report bear activity in Sanders and Lincoln counties, call (406) 291-1320.
For more information on being safe around bears, visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/species/bear.