MISSOULA - If you are running low on toilet paper, you are not alone. Several Walmart stores in Western Montana are running out as people are stocking up due as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Both Walmarts in Missoula and Kalispell have empty shelves in their toilet paper aisles.
But its not just toilet paper running out, cleaning supplies are also flying off the shelves.
A Walmart employee confirmed they are expecting another shipment later this week.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana, and health officials say the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands and to avoid touching your face.