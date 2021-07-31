Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Missoula has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Mission Valley. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas... Missoula, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, Philipsburg, Hot Springs, Thompson Falls, Eds Gulch in Drummond and New Chicago area just east of Drummond. * From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows. * Backcountry roads, and current and former burn scars are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, and may become impassable or cut off.