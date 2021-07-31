HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - Traffic delays are expected starting Monday, Aug. 2 as crews conduct an inspection of a fixed wheel gate at Hungry Horse Dam.
The Bureau of Reclamation is conducting the work starting Aug. 2 though Aug. 13 a release from the Bureau of Reclamation says.
“August is typically a busy month for the visitor center and surrounding area,” said Hungry Horse Field Manager Bill Dykes. “Travelers will experience some traffic delays while crews work at the dam. Please allow for more time when planning your travel routes.”
Notification signals and signs will be at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and NF 895 to alert motorists to expect delays across the dam.
Traffic delays may be up to 30 minutes between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm and up to one hour between 6:00 pm and 8:00 am MDT according to the release.
Vehicles towing trailers or recreational vehicles may experience longer wait periods.