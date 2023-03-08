Train derails in Trego at the Fortine Creek Rd crossing

The following is a Facebook post from Lincoln County Emergency Management:
TREGO, Mont. - LCEMA responded to a report of a train derailment in Trego at the Fortine Creek Rd crossing. Emergency services responded to the scene. It appears the locomotive itself came off the tracks due to ice on the road crossing. There is no reported damage to any rail cars and no reported injuries. TFS Fire and LCSO are staying on the scene to provide traffic control until the crossing can be cleared. Please note that this incident did not happen on a main line. Thank you to all responding agencies for their quick response and outstanding service to the community. Update: the locomotive has been cleared of the intersection.
