KALISPELL, Mont. - A grizzly bear was captured south of Libby Thursday, and now, traps are being for any additional bears that may be seeking food sources near residential areas.
On Oct. 28, bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service captured the bear that was reported to be seeking human-related attractants near Parmenter Creek Road.
The adult male bear is being moved to a remote area in the southern Cabinet Mountains.
According to FWP, camera footage identified additional bears in the area that were getting into human-related attractants. Bear managers set a trap on Oct. 28 in an effort to capture any additional bears.
As bears are actively seeking available food sources in preparation for winter denning, FWP says the best way to avoid attracting a bear onto private property is to remove or secure food attractants.
“If a bear does not receive a food reward, it is far less likely to show up in the first place or return,” FWP said. “Bears that gain rewards from human food sources can become food conditioned, which means they lose their natural foraging ability and pose an increased risk to human safety.”