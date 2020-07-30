TROY, Mont. - The Troy Police Department is alerting a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 6-year-old girl.
According to the MEPA from the Montana Department of Justice, Ashlynn Eve Basham was taken by her father, Benjamin Basham, 32, after a dispute with her mother. MT DOJ says Benjamin is a known drug user with violent tendencies, is carrying a concealed weapon without a license and has a history of assault and child endangerment charges.
Ashlynn is described as white, standing 3-feet 10-inches, weighing 75-pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green and yellow tank top, blue shorts and no shoes.
Benjamin is described as a white male, standing 5-feet 11-inches, weighing 160-pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
MT DOJ says the two are traveling in what may be a Blue Dodge Caravan with unknown Oregon plates, potentially going to Yellowstone County.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troy PD at 406-295-4111 or 9-1-1.