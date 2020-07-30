Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING PERSON ENDANGERED ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE TROY POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR ASHLYNN EVE BASHAM. ASHLYNN IS A 6 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 3 FEET AND 10 INCHES TALL, 75 POUNDS WITH HAZEL EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. ASHLYNN WAS TAKEN BY HER FATHER BENJAMIN BASHAM WHO HAS VIOLENT TENDENCIES AND IS A KNOWN DRUG USER. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A BLUE DODGE CARAVAN WITH UNKNOWN OREGON PLATES AND POSSIBLY HEADED TO YELLOWSTONE COUNTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CALL THE TROY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-295-4111 OR 911.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...HIGH TEMPERATURES FOR WESTERN MONTANA VALLEYS, MID 90S TO LOW 100S, CENTRAL IDAHO VALLEYS, UPPER 90S TO 110 DEGREES. * WHERE...IN MONTANA, MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS, WEST GLACIER REGION, KOOTENAI/CABINET REGION AND LOWER CLARK FORK REGION. IN IDAHO, LOWER HELLS CANYON/SALMON RIVER REGION, OROFINO/GRANGEVILLE REGION, SOUTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS AND NORTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&