LAKE CO., Mont. - A search and rescue crew was called out Monday afternoon after two adults and a child took canoes to Wild Horse Island and were unable to safely get off the island.

Lake County Search and Rescue says the group called for help and a search and rescue boat along with Marine Enforcement boats responded.

Waves five to six feet high as well as large debris were reportedly seen while crews were on their way to the location.

The group was picked up from a dock at the southwest point of Wild Horse Island and the canoes were left to be retrieved once conditions calmed down.

Both boats that were deployed returned to base safely.

“Conditions on Flathead Lake change quickly. Take care to heed weather warnings to avoid dangerous situations,” Lake County Search and Rescue said.