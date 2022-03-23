Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded and located a male suspect standing outside of the residence, he was quickly detained. The male suspect advised that he was with a female who was somewhere in the area.
Deputies deployed a drone and Sheriff K9 Audie to search the property by air and ground.
A short time later K9 Audie located a female hiding in tall grass behind a large pile of wood. The female was detained.
Upon further investigation Deputies learned that the detained male and female were the two suspects observed in the residence by the owner.
Adam Russell Albin, age 45 and Rebecca Joan Keys, age 47 both from Kalispell were arrested and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on burglary charges.
This incident remains under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office detective’s division and the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.
