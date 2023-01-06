KALISPELL, Mont. - A pursuit of a stolen truck in Flathead County led to the arrest of two people Thursday night.
Around 11:00 pm, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen in Kalispell.
The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was seen traveling north on Highway 2 East, south of Glacier Park International Airport.
When deputies tried to stop the truck, it continued driving and a pursuit was initiated that was later called off due to road conditions.
Two Bear Air was dispatched to try and find the truck from the air, and deputies on Highway 2 located the truck abandoned near Essex with two sets of footprints in the snow leading into the trees.
The suspects were located by Two Bear Air about 100 yards from the truck and deputies were directed to make an arrest of both subjects.
Leah Lynn Reevis, age 34 from Browning, is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of felony theft, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Robert James Spradlin, age 40, a transient from Kalispell was identified as the driver. Spradlin is also in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of felony theft and felony criminal endangerment.
