KALISPELL, Mont. - Two people are in custody after almost two hours of negotiation near Swan Lake Wednesday.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports their deputies, along with Lake County, received information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation.
Deputies tried to stop Trebas’ vehicle around 9:00 am, however, he continued onto a driveway off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
Trebas refused to leave his vehicle and the sheriff’s office reports there was information there was handgun in the car.
The Northwest Regional SWAT team was paged to the incident.
After almost two hours, Trebas and a passenger, identified as Kadence Trebas, were taken into custody without incident.
At this time the incident is under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
“I have great respect and appreciation for the staff and leadership of cooperating agencies involved in this incident to provide the best safety for the citizens in our communities,” Sheriff Brian Heino
