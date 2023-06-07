CORAM, Mont. - A seven-car crash resulted in the death of two people and four injuries Monday afternoon.
It all started when a freight truck on US-2 hit the back end of another car, pushing it into the car in front of it.
Montana Highway Patrol reports the car in front then crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a motorhome and another car.
One person drove into the ditch off the side of the road to avoid being hit.
Another car in the other lane crossed the centerline and spun, before being clipped by the freight truck, which ended up rolling onto its passenger side.
A 77-year-old man from Kingman, Arizona and a 72-year-old man from Corman, Montana were killed.
The driver of the freight truck, a 44-year-old man from Middle Village, New York; a 36-year-old man from Great Falls; a 57-year-old woman from Great Falls; and a 60-year-old man from Great Falls were injured and taken to Logan Health. Their condition at this time is unknown.
Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
