VALIER, Mont. - Two people were killed in a crash outside of Valier Sunday.
A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was driving on S-358 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the side of the road.
Montana Highway Patrol says the driver overcorrected and the Equinox began rolling, struck a barbwire fence and came to a rest on its wheels.
All three occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Browning and a 26-year-old female passenger were killed.
A 22-year-old male passenger was injured and taken to the hospital.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.