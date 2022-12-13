The following is a release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. -
"On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care.
Kalispell detectives are conducting the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the names are being withheld at this time.
The incident appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.
If you have any information or questions, please contact Detective Dan Williams at 406-758-7795."
