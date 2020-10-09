SANDERS COUNTY- The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office says two people appeared in Justice Court today, each for separate deliberate homicide charges.
A Hot Springs man has been charged with deliberate homicide after being accused of killing his roommate, and a Lakeside woman was charged with deliberate homicide after she was accused of shooting her ex-husband.
According to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, initial charging documents say Aaron Eugene McLaughlin is accused of killing his roommate on October 7 by blunt force trauma.
The trauma caused by McLaughlin resulted in a massive brain hemorrhage the sheriff’s office says.
McLaughlin was seen Friday for his initial appearance in Justice Court, and his bond is set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 19.
The Lakeside woman, Rachel Ann Bellesen, is accused of shooting her ex-husband, Jacob Angelo Glace in the Paradise area of Sanders County, during the evening of October 8, 2020, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office says.
Bellesen was seen Friday for her initial appearance in Justice Court, and her bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 19.