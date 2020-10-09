Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET WITH SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH EXPECTED. FREQUENT GUSTS OVER 30 MPH ARE LIKELY. PEAK WINDS WITH THE COLD FRONT PASSAGE COULD GUST OVER 40 MPH. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT. PEAK WINDS ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 11 AM AND 2 PM. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&