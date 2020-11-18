KALISPELL - Firefighters responded to a fire at a trailer-home early Wednesday morning in Kalispell that reportedly left two people dead.
According to the release from the Kalispell Fire Department, when crews responded to the fire located on East California Street around 1 a.m., and there was no visible fire but there was some smoke.
Firefighters found and rescued three people inside the trailer-home after searching, KFD writes. KFD writes all three people appeared critical and they all received medical treatments with the help of medical aid.
An ambulance brought all three people to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.
According to KFD, two of the people have reportedly passed away at the time of the report.
KFD says the fire was mainly contained in the first room of the trailer and has been extinguished.
An investigation is in progress with KFD and the Kalispell Police Department’s Detectives Division.
No additional information will be released until the investigation has come to a close.