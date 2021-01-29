KALISPELL, Mont. - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is asking for help in looking for Naseem Ali Saleh Mohammed.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office shared a poster for Naseem, who is reportedly wanted for illegal entry into the United States.
Naseem is 22-years-old and is five feet five inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
According to the poster, Naseem was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black pants and high cut “Muck” boots.
If you see Naseem, you are asked to not approach and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Any information regarding Naseem should be called into CRIMESTOPPERS at 406-752-TIPS(8477).