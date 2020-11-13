BIGFORK - The remains of two grizzly bears were found near Bigfork Monday.
A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the remains of an adult female grizzly and a cub were found on Bear Creak Road near Montana Highway 83.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is investigating the deaths at this time.
No further details are available at this time due to the active investigation.
Those with any information are asked to report it to 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers are allowed to remain anonymous. FWP is offering a cash reward to those who give information leading to an arrest.