LIBBY, Mont. - An investigation is ongoing after threats of violence were made to schools in Libby.

At 11:30 am Wednesday, the Libby Elementary School and the Middle/High School received threats via a phone call, the Libby Police Department reports.

Law enforcement responded to both schools and the juvenile suspects involved were quickly identified.

The threats were determined to be unfounded and there was no credible threat to students.

According to the Libby Police Department, when the investigation is complete, appropriate charges will be filed.