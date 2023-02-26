UPDATE, FEB. 26 AT 1:56 PM:

Injured Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson is continuing to heal after being hit by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle on Feb. 17.

An event Sunday was held for Trooper Johnson and his family at Logan Health in Kalispell where an update on his condition was shared.

Logan Health’s Chief of Surgery said Trooper Johnson arrived at the hospital with multiple crushed ribs, a collapsed and bruised lung, lacerations and a critical spine fracture.

Trooper Johnson spent his first few days at the hospital on life support and has since been taken off, and was even able to make an appearance at the event in person.

Trooper Johnson thanked attendees for coming to the event, adding “I am here, I am fighting, but it is going to be a long fight.”

Officials thanked the community and emergency personnel who helped get Trooper Johnson the care he needed.

You can watch the full event from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office here.

KALISPELL, Mont. - Officials are coming together to support injured Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Lewis Johnson and his family.

Local law enforcement officials are holding the event in the conference room at Logan Health starting at 1:00 pm Sunday.

Trooper Johnson was injured during a pursuit southwest of Eureka, and he has since been in the care of the team at Logan Health.

Sunday’s event will recognize Trooper Johnson’s care team, the life-saving actions of other law enforcement personnel the day he was injured and Montana’s law enforcement community. An update on his future medical care and recover will also be shared.

The public is welcome to attend, and a live stream will be available.

You can watch the stream from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office here.

Article originally posted February 24, 2023.