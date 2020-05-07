UPDATE - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year-old Jozie Kathleen Rich has been cancelled.
Rich was found safe and authorities thank everyone for their help.
KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year-old Jozie Kathleen Rich.
Rich is a white female, about 5'4" and 180 pounds with blue eyes and sandy hair. She is possibly wearing a black hat with the world "Drip" on it.
Rich was last seen in Kalispell on May 5th and is believed to be in danger. Authorities believe she is possibly traveling in a single cab, light grey truck with black trim and blue LED lights on the dash.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610 and press option 1, or call 911.