UPDATE (8:30 PM, 5/11): Lake County Sheriff Don Bell sends out the following release:

"The body of Rozlyn Bluemel was located near the initial search area of this incident. Search efforts have been exhausted in this area and it is believed that Tyler Uhrich is at large and left the area on foot. He is a suspect in the homicide of Rozlyn. If the public has any knowledge of the whereabouts of Tyler, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency."

Montana Right Now will continue to update this story as we learn more.

POLSON, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for two people after a witness reported two people were fighting and that they heard gunfire.

Around 9:30 pm Tuesday, a report was made of a domestic disturbance occurring in a tribal wilderness area near Polson on the East shore of Flathead Lake.

Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell, says a witness reported a man and a woman were in a dispute, and that gunfire was heard.

Responding deputies were not able to find the individuals, and Two Bear Air was dispatched but was unsuccessful.

The couple’s child was found in a car near the reported disturbance.

Ground search efforts are currently being conducted by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Lake County search and rescue.

The individuals are identified as 20-year-old Tyler Uhrich and 22-year-old, Rozlyn Bluemel, both are from Polson.

If you know of their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.