RONAN, Mont. - A person was taken to the hospital after being assaulted in a home invasion Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell says a report was made of a home invasion assault on Hummingbird Ln. in Ronan.

Deputies responded and found the only person in the home was assaulted by two men who fled the scene.

The victim reportedly knew the suspects.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 33-year-old Randall J. Lumpry, of Ronan. According to Sheriff Bell, the other suspect in the case was identified as a juvenile who is not being named by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.

Lumpry was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Assault.

An investigation is still ongoing.