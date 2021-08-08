Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLEE JANE BARBER ISSUED BY MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS EXPIRED, KAYLEE HAS NOT BEEN FOUND YET. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT KAYLEE BARBER PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 9 1 1.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of lightning and hail. Thunderstorms continue to build southwest of the airport and move northeast. Lightning threat will continue through 1640 MDT. Additionally, small hail has been reported with these storms, up to 1/2" is possible.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Flathead County through 400 PM MDT... At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Whitefish, or 24 miles northwest of Evergreen, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Olney and Lupfer. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH