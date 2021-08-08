WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Volunteers are needed for the 2021 Flathead Waters Cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The Flathead Conservation District and Flathead Basin Commission hosts the event to clean up trash in and around the water bodies of Flathead County.
The Flathead Rivers Alliance is in need of volunteers in several capacities including hiking the shoreline and floating or scuba diving the three forks of the Flathead River.
You can see the cleanup sites on the Flathead Waters Cleanup map here.
Individuals or teams interested in helping can email info@flatheadrivers.org.
Following the event, a celebration and prize giveaway will be held at a separate location. More information on the cleanup and the giveaway is available at flatheadrivers.org/get-involved.