MARION, Mont. - A 78-year-old man died after a crash that happened on U.S. Highway 2 in the area of McGregor Lake and Marion Friday, June 16.
The crash involved three vehicles and happened near mile-marker 87.
A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said Marion Fire and Emergency Medical Services extricated one of the drivers, identified as Peter J. Pohl, 78, of Liberty Lake, Washington.
Pohl was sent to Logan Health in Kalispell where he later died Saturday, June 17.
The crash investigation is ongoing by Montana Highway Patrol.
