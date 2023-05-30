The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:
KALISPELL, Mont. - Over the Memorial weekend, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office had 519 calls for service across its 5,200 square miles. Deputies arrested sixteen individuals who are currently being held in the detention center. By the end of the weekend, the population at the detention center was 111 inmates.
On May 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m., two Washington state fugitives were arrested in Columbia Falls. Thomas and David Lewis, brothers, had felony arrest warrants for assaults and drive-by shootings in Washington. A tip regarding their location was submitted by an anonymous caller. The court date is set for today, May 30, 2023, with possible extradition back to Washington.
Members of the Northwest Regional S.W.A.T. conducted a Career Presentation for classmates at West Valley School, (photo attached) when they were called to support the search of a residence in association with an investigation into SIWC (Sexual Intercourse Without Consent). The case is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino commented that some of the arrests were multi-jurisdiction, partnering with resources from cities and neighboring counties in addition to Two Bear Rescue who also had multiple calls throughout the weekend.
As we move through the summer, please remember to stay safe and understand the Sheriff’s office and local law enforcement are doing their best to keep up with the increase in criminal activities throughout the county.
