COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Video was caught of two adult grizzlies near Columbia Falls just weeks ago.
Flathead Bear Aware shared the video and said the first bear that runs out is a 12-year-old male, and the second is a 7-year-old female.
Neither bear has prior conflict history, and they were reportedly traveling together and getting into a local composting facility according to Flathead Bear Aware.
Electric fence around the facility was grounding out, allowing the bears into the compost.
Since the video was taken, additional strands have been added and the energizer was upgraded.
“As you can see these bears are nice and fat so they will do just fine this winter. Make sure the volumes turned up so you can hear them!” Flathead Bear Aware wrote.