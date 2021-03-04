Watercraft inspections resume at FWP Office in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - With the arrival of warmer weather and the start of Spring Mack Days on Flathead Lake, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) announced they are offering watercraft inspections at their office in Kalispell.
FWP said inspection stations are the first line of defense to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. They reported that a total of 35 mussel-fouled vessels were intercepted in 2020.
Motorized and non-motorized boaters can visit the FWP Region 1 office at 490 North Meridian near the Flathead County Fairgrounds for an inspection from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This inspection station will expand its availability starting April 5 with operational hours the same during the week and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. FWP said additional inspection stations will begin to open across the state in the coming weeks and months, including a station in Ravalli on March 12.
In northwest Montana, Spring Mack Days begins March 19. All boats participating in the event are required to be inspected before launching at any site on Flathead Lake.
Plan ahead and get your watercraft inspected prior to launching if:
- You are coming into Montana from out-of-state.
- Out-of-state boats must be inspected prior to launch on Montana waters. If you do not encounter a Montana watercraft inspection station while traveling, inspections conducted in Idaho and Wyoming fulfill Montana’s inspection-before-launch requirements. Boater must carry a proof of inspection receipt and, when applicable, an intact seal. Must stop at ALL open inspection stations you encounter in Montana where your watercraft may be re-inspected.
- You are traveling west over the Continental Divide into western Montana (the Columbia River Basin).
- You are coming off Tiber Reservoir.
- Certified boaters must still follow the terms of their contract; they are required to get an inspection if they are travelling to another waterbody.
- Certified boater ramps will remain open ONLY to certified boaters.
- You are launching anywhere within the Flathead Basin and your watercraft last launched on waters outside of the Flathead Basin. For a map of the Flathead Basin, you can visit cleandraindry.mt.gov.
FWP said nonresident boaters launching watercraft in Montana must purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass.
- The fee for motorboats is $30 and applies to all motorized watercraft that is registered in another state or country.
- The fee for non-motorized watercraft is $10 and applies to all non-motorized watercraft that non-residents bring into Montana.
- The annual Vessel AIS Prevention Pass expires Dec. 31 of each year and is not transferrable between vessels.
Non-residents can purchase the Vessel AIS Prevention Pass online at fwp.mt.gov or at any FWP office. Proof of purchase is an electronic or paper receipt. Non-residents passing through Montana and not launching a watercraft are not required to purchase the pass.
Anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter, according to FWP.
For more information, you can visit http://cleandraindry.mt.gov.