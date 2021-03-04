Watercraft inspections resume at FWP Office in Kalispell

Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise today and may rise to HIGH by tomorrow. * WHERE...Apgar Range, Whitefish Range, and Swan Range. * WHEN...In effect until 6 AM MST tomorrow * IMPACTS...Prolonged warming will cause the avalanche danger to rise to HIGH in the next 24 hours. Widespread avalanches will become likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run to lower elevations or flat terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger will rise to HIGH today. * WHERE...Flathead Range and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park. * WHEN...In effect until 6 AM MST tomorrow. * IMPACTS...Prolonged warming will result in widespread avalanches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run to lower elevations or flat terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&