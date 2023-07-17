Watermain installation to close section of Three Mile Drive in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - A watermain installation will be closing a section of Three Mile Drive beginning Wednesday, July 19.
The construction will be located between West Spring Creek Drive and Edwards Lane, and the road closure will be located between West Spring Creek Drive and West Valley Drive.
The road closure will last indefinitely to all thru traffic, according to an alert from the City of Kalispell.
The City of Kalispell advises people to plan travel accordingly.
