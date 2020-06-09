WHITEFISH-- A very stark image went viral over the weekend, a tall broad white man towering over and screaming in the face of a black protester. But instead of reacting she holds her ground.
"Peaceful! Peaceful! Peaceful!" is what you can hear the protesters shout as the man screams obscenities in their face.
"There were a lot of people angry about what we were doing and he was not the first one to come up to us and let us know he was not happy about it," the protester in the image Samantha Francine said in her CNN interview.
She was one of many protesters who gathered in Whitefish last Wednesday for a black lives matter protest, when a man approached the crowd and started shouting right in Francine's face
"In that moment not much went through my head except the words that my father, who passed away 16 years ago, would tell my brothers and I as children and he just raised us to no matter what or who is the threat, you look them in the eye so they know you are human,' Francine said.
It was that moment when one of Francine's friends captured this picture and soon it went viral.
"With the video and photo being out there has been so much love that I have received from around the world and if you would have told me that this would be happening to me now a week ago I would have told you you were wrong," Francine said.
Tuesday, the mayor of Whitefish joined in on the congratulations and issued a personal message to Francine.
"Samantha I wanted to personally thank you for your courage your wisdom and your calmness," Mayor John Mhulfeld said.
But Francine wants everyone to know she isn't holding any grudges.
"I have no malice in my heart towards that man the other day my friend and I brought his wife a gift basket just to let her know he is not her and we want her to feel loved too," Francine said.
The man who yelled at the protesters was escorted from the scene and was charged with disorderly conduct. Besides this incident, The mayor of whitefish said all recent protests have remained peaceful.