WHITEFISH- On Monday, the Whitefish City Council adopted Resolution 20-18, strongly encouraging the use of masks or cloth face coverings in public settings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The use of masks and cloth face coverings is a protective measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 as there is evidence a person can unknowingly spread COVID-19 to others even when they don’t have symptoms,” a release from Whitefish City Manager, Dana Smith says.
Businesses and individuals are being urged by the city to adhere to the following guidelines:
All individuals should wear masks or cloth face coverings over their noses and mouths when indoors in public settings or communal spaces outside the home.
All individuals participating in outdoor gatherings of 20 or more or where social distancing is not possible should wear masks or cloth face coverings.
Employers should provide access to masks or cloth face coverings to employees present in the workplace and require employees to utilize them while at work.
Businesses should recommend that patrons wear masks or cloth face coverings and clearly post signs stating such recommendation.
These guidelines do not apply to the following:
Children under the age of six
Individuals for whom a mask or cloth face covering would cause impairment due to an existing physical or mental condition.
Individuals working in a profession in which the use of a mask or face covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession.
Individuals who do not have contact with the public and can maintain social distancing with other employees at all times.
Individuals exercising if a mask or face covering would interfere with their breathing.
Individuals who are seated at a restaurant or bar while eating or drinking
Two new signs that recommend patrons to wear masks or face coverings have been created to assist businesses in Whitefish in implementing the guidelines. The signs can be found on the City of Whitefish’s website here.
This is a voluntary request, however, the release says the City is hoping community members and businesses will lead by example to help protect their neighbors, coworkers, citizens and visitors.
If improvements in mask or cloth face coverings do not improve throughout Whitefish, the release says the City Council may consider taking further action by adopting an ordinance with an enforcement mechanism.