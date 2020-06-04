Whitefish girl hit by car to celebrate 7th birthday with bus safety bash and fundraiser

WHITEFISH - She’s captured the hearts of many Montanas: Jordana Hubble of Whitefish.
The young girl was severely injured and put into a coma after being hit by a car while getting off of the school bus last fall.
She’s approaching a big day, and Angela Marshall found out how members of the Flathead Valley are helping her celebrate and bring awareness to the cause of school bus safety.
“They say a picture is worth a thousand words,” says Montana Right Now Evening Anchor Angela Marshall. “In this case, a video of little Jordana Hubble reading a card ahead of her 7th birthday on Friday shows me determination, strong will and pure joy.”
And Jordana Hubble has many reasons to celebrate.
Her mother, Vo, spoke on Thursday via FaceTime as Jordana has been rehabilitating at a Houston hospital for the past four months.
Vo said that Jordana has been making huge strides as of late to walk.
“But she’s at the point now that when her therapist sits in her stool that Jordana just pushes her. She’s practically running,” Vo laughed.
Vo said that Jordana is also doing more every-day tasks by herself, like eating and she’s communicating with facial expressions and noises.
Plus, she’s using a new tool to help her start talking.
“It’s kinda like a tablet. She touches a screen and it has different tiles and stuff that speaks for her. And I guess they have really good studies that show that when they have these devices, it does help them to be able to regain their speech faster.”
Also a voice for Jordana?
A newly-formed non-profit that is working to improve school bus safety in northwest Montana: 'Jordana’s Alliance for Bus Safety' or JABS.
And driving the bus on the campaign is a former bus driver, himself, “Griz” Woldstad.
”When you see flashing red lights, it means stop. There’s no other way to interpret it,” Woldstad said. “Well, you watch the way people drive and it’s, ‘Oh! Yellow lights on the school bus. I gotta hurry around it. Most of the accidents are from that very attitude and we need to change that.”
His efforts are already paying off.
A $5,000 grant will help purchase six-foot long school bus stop sign arms for area schools.
Now, JABS is hoping to buy banners and billboards to place along major roadways and pay for public service announcements before the state of the school year.
And while Vo remains hopeful that Jordana will be jumping on a trampoline on her 8th birthday, she’s grateful for the good this movement is doing right now.
”I think every little thing is going to help in the long run,” Vo said. “It’s going to help kind of save a lot of children from being in the situation that we’re in or much worse.”
Angela added, “And according to a Facebook post, Griz and other members of 'Jordana’s Alliance for Bus Safety' will be holding a car wash to celebrate her birthday and to raise additional funds to educate drivers on stopping for school buses. And you won’t even need to get out of your car to support this cause.”
The birthday celebration for Jordana and fundraiser for a cause will be held on Friday, June 5 at the ‘Clean Car’ carwash in Kalispell.
It’s located on the corner of 7th Ave. and Idaho St.
It will take place from 10 AM to 4 PM.