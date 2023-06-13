Whitefish Lake State Park to temporarily close for construction

WHITEFISH, Mont. - Whitefish Lake State Park will be closing June 19 to June 23 due to road construction.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a Facebook post the park will be shutting down to all public use, day-use and the boat ramp.
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Flathead Lake * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
