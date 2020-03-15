WHITEFISH- Whitefish Mountain Resort has decided to close for the season starting Monday, March 16.
The resort says although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the resort or in the Flathead Valley, they felt the need to do their part in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have reached this decision, however, we feel at this time this is the best thing to do for the health of our employees, guests, and our community,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said in a release. “We sincerely apologize to our guests currently at Whitefish Mountain Resort and those who have planned trips here this March and April. It is particularly upsetting because we are all skiers and understand how important this recreation is to our mental health.”
All on-mountain operations along with all restaurants, rental and retail shops will be closed.
Events planned for the remainder of the season have been canceled.
Guests with existing reservations will be contacted by Whitefish Mountain Resort’s lodging department to make alternate travel agreements.
Cancellation policies will also be relaxed and they will continue to honor the relaxed policy with summer reservations.
Guests who have purchased advanced tickets online are being asked to email info@skiwhtiefish.com rather than calling the resort.
Seasonal employees will be giving the opportunity to receive work assignments through their scheduled work period.
The full release from Whitefish Mountain Resort:
