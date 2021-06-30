WHITEFISH, Mont. - The Bike Park at Whitefish Mountain Resort is closing at 2:00 pm on July 1 due to forecasted prolonged record heat.
According to the resort, the decision was made to help shield their staff of trail builders and patrollers from the hot temperatures and due to the risk posed to guests.
“The bike park accesses many remote portions of the resort, where response to injury can be challenging even under normal weather conditions,” Whitefish Mountain Resort said.
The $10 Downhill race for July 1 has been postponed to August 5.