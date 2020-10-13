Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR SUSAN DIANE GRIFFIN, A 58 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL, 222 POUNDS. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN AN OLIVE GREEN JACKET AND BLUE SHOES. SUSAN WAS LAST SEEN AT HOME IN VICTOR, MONTANA, AT APPROXIMATELY 9 AM ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13TH. IT IS UNKNOWN WHERE SHE MAY HAVE GONE. SUSAN IS A TYPE TWO DIABETIC AND DOES NOT HAVE HER MEDICATIONS WITH HER. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON SUSAN, PLEASE CONTACT THE RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-363-3033, OR CALL 911. THANK YOU.