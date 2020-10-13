WHITEFISH -- For a 5th consecutive year, the Whitefish Mountain Resort set a new record for season ticket sales in 2020.
They've sold about 12,500 passes, a 10% increase from 2019.
Whitefish Mountain Resort's Director of Marketing and Sales, Nick Polumbus, said he thinks there are two reasons that explain the increase.
"I think that people are looking for things to do outside for one thing this year," Polumbus said. "I also think that, this is the 5th year in a row that we've kind of set a record on top of a record."
Polumbus said he thinks they keep setting records because more people are moving to the area.
"I think a lot of it just reflects growth in the area and certainly we saw that this summer with even more people. You know, a faster pace of people moving to the Flathead Valley than the last couple of years," Polumbus said.
He said the increase in season ticket holders only makes following the Resort's COVID-19 guidelines that much more important.
"Regardless, we know we're going to be at a reduced capacity in our facilities and on a busy, cold day, our facilities get pretty crowded, pretty busy, so people are going to see major differences in how we operate," Polumbus said.
The lodges will have limited capacity, but the Resort is adding tents outside to allow for more room where people can eat food that they packed.
The Resort is also requiring everyone to wear masks while standing in the chair lift lines.
"When you're skiing, social distancing will take care of itself, but when you're standing in a lift line, when you're loading and unloading chair lifts, that's when it's going to matter," he said.
People also won't be asked to ride a lift with anyone they don't know.
The Resort is doing a guaranteed 100 days of skiing. This means that if the resort has to be shut down due to COVID-19, passholders will get a credit for each day that falls short of 100 and can use those credits towards the 2021-2022 season pass