Wild horse hot springs

SANDERS COUNTY- A wildfire has started in the Wild Horse Hot Springs area according to the Sanders County Wildland Fire Information social media.

The fire ignited near a large pile of tires, east of the community of Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.

CSKT Division of Fire officials say 4 Single Engine Air Tankers, 3 CSKT engines and various rural fire department engines and water tenders are on the scene according to the post.

A few outbuildings have been consumed by the fire, however, officials believe the scene will soon be safe.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

A wildfire, which ignited near a large pile of tires, has broke out in the Wild Horse Hot Springs area east of the...

Posted by Sanders County Wildland Fire Information on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Tags

News For You