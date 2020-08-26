SANDERS COUNTY- A wildfire has started in the Wild Horse Hot Springs area according to the Sanders County Wildland Fire Information social media.
The fire ignited near a large pile of tires, east of the community of Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.
CSKT Division of Fire officials say 4 Single Engine Air Tankers, 3 CSKT engines and various rural fire department engines and water tenders are on the scene according to the post.
A few outbuildings have been consumed by the fire, however, officials believe the scene will soon be safe.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.