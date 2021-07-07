RONAN, Mont. - Fire danger has been moved to “Very High” within the Flathead Indian Reservation.
Wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire raised the fire danger to very high, effective immediately according to an update from the CSKT Division of Fire.
“Very High fire danger means that dry grasses and needles ignite easily, fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control,” the update reads.
In the last week, firefighters have responded to unattended campfires, equipment and firework fires the CSKT Division of Fire reported.
The public is being reminded to be safe outdoors and to not drive or park in tall grass.
“Farmers should hay in the mornings or late evenings,” CSKT Division of Fire said. “Unattended campfires are likely to escape. Always attend your campfire and use established fire rings. Remember to completely drown your campfire with water, stir the coals and embers, then drown again and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.”
At this time, outdoor burning by permit is closed within the Flathead Indian Reservation and debris burning will resume after the fire season.